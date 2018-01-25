Divided private sector seeks common voice

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Members of the business community met in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday to seek ways of strengthening their voice.

This is in readiness for negotiations with the government on various issues that adversely impact businesses. Although the outcome of their meeting was not immediately made public, Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) executive director Godfrey Simbeye said business leaders had for long now been divided on a number of important issues, hence the need to get together and sort out their differences.

“It is time we initiated a private-to-private dialogue so as to have a common position that would enable us to work together and go to talk to the government with one voice on issues pertaining to improving the business environment,” he said.

It is the private sector’s view that the government is moving at a “terrific” speed with its reform agenda even as some of the reforms are those that would need enough dialogue because they have an adverse impact on businesses.

“This is why 25 TPSF members are here today. We want to dialogue on the way forward for the private sector so that we get to speak with one voice,” Mr Simbeye said.

Among the issues on which private sector players claim they were not consulted was the introduction last year of new licensing requirements for bureaux de change. The rules have resulted in the closure of about 100 bureaux de change across the country.

Noting that there had indeed been a lack of cohesiveness and unity within the business community, Mr Simbeye explained this by saying, “We all have been busy, each dealing with their own affairs and, therefore, failing to push our agendas on a common position for the government to address.”

Stressing that the private sector needed to understand its position so as to be able to effectively deal with the government on issues of common interest and the national interest, Mr Simbeye recalled that – after dialoguing with the private sector in 2016 – the government agreed to come up with a blueprint aimed at improving the business environment.

“The process started in 2016, and was planned to be finalised last year. But, it is yet to be accomplished – although it is meant to address a lot of business challenges, including diverse laws and regulations that need to be streamlined.”

The executive secretary stated that the business community is not particularly happy with government bureaucracy in facilitating business and investment issues – adding somewhat ominously that it’d come as no surprise if some major investments were shifted to other countries.

Association of Tanzania Employers secretary-general Aggrey Mlimuka said it was still too early for the private sector to lose hope after Finance and Planning minister Philip Mpango promised to incorporate the TPSF’s recommendations in the 2018/19 budget plan.

“The private sector needs to dialogue at least every quarter, and come up with recommendations for the government to address,” he said, adding that Tanzania needed predictable policies which would enable the business community to prepare credible and creditable business plans.