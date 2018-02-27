Do something, CUF tells govt

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@rz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Civic United Front (CUF) yesterday joined several institutions and groups in condemning the recent spate of killings and abductions, calling on the authorities to save the country’s image.

“We have come out to join other groups in this plea, to have the government work harder to contain these killings and abductions,” CUF national interim chairman Julius Mtatiro said.

On Sunday, ACT-Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe stepped up pressure on the authorities, calling for a national dialogue to resolve tension created by the violent attacks and and bizarre murders of public leaders.

Just recently, religious leaders in Mwanza Region also piled pressure on the government to ensure people and their properties were safe. The clerics cited examples of politicians, journalists and artistes who were abducted, and some whose whereabouts are not known.

Today is the 99th day since the disappearance of a correspondent for Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL), Mr Azory Gwanda, who disappeared last November after reporting on a string of murders of officials.

Last week, 22-year-old National Institute of Transport (NIT) student Akwilina Akwiline was shot dead in a confrontation between the police and opposition Chadema supporters. The incident sparked a public outcry.

At the weekend, the police confirmed the killing of Namawala Ward councillor Godfrey Luena (Chadema), who was hacked to death at his home in Morogoro last Thursday night.

Before that, Chadema said a senior party official, Mr Daniel John, was kidnapped, tortured and then beaten to death after men bundled him into a car.

CUF said the incidents were a threat to the “citizens’ rights to life and freedom of speech”. The opposition accused the government of not doing enough to address the issue, and assure members of the public of their safety.

“We are in a country where people’s lives are threatened and nothing is being taken seriously by those in power. Government officials have always remained silent as if everything is progressing on well,” said Mr Mtatiro.