Doctors Without Borders step in to curb Ebola in Congo

Dar es Salaam. International humanitarian organisation Médecins Sans Frontières’ (MSF) - Doctors Without Borders - has already arrived on the ground to help intervene in the Ebola outbreak that was yesterday officially declared an emergency in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).



MSF said in a brief statement sent to The Citizen on Wednesday, May 9, that over the last few weeks 17 deaths have occurred as a result of hemorrhagic fever at the Bikoro health zone in Equator Province, DRC.



“DRC Emergency Team (of MSF) is already on-site and has been supporting the ministry of Health to deploy a rapid and tailored response to the emergency since last Saturday. MSF will continue to adapt its response according to the needs on the ground,’’ said MSF.



There are cross border interactions between Tanzania and the DRC. That’s why on Wednesday, May 9, Tanzania’s chief medical officer, Prof Mohammed Bakari, said the government would issue an official statement on the outbreak.



Prof Bakari revealed this after The Citizen sought to know what action the government was taking after reports of an outbreak of the disease began spreading in the East and Central Africa region.

Laboratory results confirmed two cases of EVD, forcing the government of the DRC to declare a new outbreak on May 8.



The World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a statement posted on its Africa website that it was working closely with the Government of the DRC to rapidly scale up its operations and mobilize health partners using the model of a successful response to a similar EVD outbreak in 2017.



More to come…



