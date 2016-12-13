Doctors on strike attend to Naivasha road accident survivors

Nairobi. Doctors on Sunday mobilised their colleagues to attend to victims of the Naivasha road accident that claimed nearly 40 lives.

This comes as Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto is set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between his administration and doctors and nurses on Monday.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) officials urged their colleagues in Nakuru and Naivasha to attend to the casualties in spite of the strike entering its seventh day. Three Ugandans, a driver and two passengers died in the accident.

The driver has been identified as Mr Ben Ayabake, 25 while the two passengers are Mr Matia Maganda 28, and Ms Namakaile Jeniffer 23.

“As union officials, we have been on phones mobilising our colleagues around Naivasha to respond to the emergency and offer their services to the casualties,” said Dr Ouma Oluga, the union’s national secretary-general. “This does not mean the doctors’ strike is over.” They said their colleagues who responded to the pleas rushed to the accident scene and helped in emergency cases.

“We condole with the families who lost their loved ones in the Naivasha tragedy and ask the government to act with humanity and address the doctors’ plight for the sake of Kenyans, who are suffering,” said Dr Samwel Oroko, the union’s national chairman.