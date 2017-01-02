Dodoma: Ministers to move in 60 days

By Valentine Oforo; @TheCitizenTz ; news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government has revealed that preparations for its shift from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma has reached an advanced stage.

According to its schedule that is in place, by next month, all Cabinet ministers, permanent secretaries and their deputies should be in the designated capital. Other departmental employees would thereafter keep on shifting in batches after every two or three months.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has issued a directive indicating that from March to September, this year, at least 80 per cent of the government should relocate.

That is to say, in 2017 the designated capital will experience major changes in terms of increasing population, which is expected to receive 3 million people and, in all other socioeconomic facets.

Giving an exclusive interview to The Citizen yesterday, Dodoma Regional Commissioner Jordan Rugimbana said that 2017 would be a year of major renovations, constructions and relocations.

Capital centre expansion

As population is expected to grow, the government plans to expand the municipality. The plan include the establishment of satellite cities in all districts nearby the central business district. “We have already set a side chunk of lands in districts bordering the town districts. The districts in question are: Mpwapwa, Bahi, Chamwino and Kondoa. The envisaged satellite cities will comprise all necessary social services like schools, colleges, shopping centres, sport grounds and modern dispensaries and banks.

“The Master Plan for the projects have already been drafted and Reli Assets Holding Company (Rahco) has already assured us it would establish commuter trains,” he said.

Restructuring of plan

As Dodoma is increasingly growing into an important city in the country, the RC said, upgrading projects would adhere to standards and focus on attracting businesses. “A team of high-profile technicians picked by Prime Minister to study the Dodoma Master Plan and amend it has already completed the work,” he said.

According to him, the plan will see major renovations, constructions and relocations in the designated capital. “There will be demolitions of some buildings in the municipality and some people, especially traders, will be relocated to the outskirts. We want to construct many storey buildings,” he expressed.

Smart bus stations

“About 70 smart bus stations will be constructed in the first-phase of the project planned to start this month. The state-of-the-art bus stations will be installed with antennas for providing free Internet through WiFI. Other services include, mini shops for mobile money transfer, selling newspapers and shoe shiners. There will also be public telephones, CCTV cameras for security surveillance, and smart waster bins,” he briefed.

Nara business complex

Considering that from this year Dodoma will start receiving a number of high-profile diplomatic dignitaries, plans are afoot to establish a special business centre for the capital. The centre will be established at Nara area, about 20 kilometres from the municipality. “All traders at the town centre will be relocated to the envisaged centre,” Mr Rugimbana said.

He detailed that all important services will be available at the centre including shops and banks.

Construction of govt centre

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has concluded the surveying of the land that will be used by the government in all six districts of Dodoma region. According to RC Rugimbana, the surveyed land, which is about 20,000 acres, will be used for the construction of offices for all ministries and other government departments.

“Plans for the construction of the government city at Ihumwa, Bwigiri and Mtumba wards has reached an advanced stage. We expect that the project will take off this year. The City will comprise offices, residential buildings, commercial service blocks, playing grounds, an air strip, and other necessary social services, he said.