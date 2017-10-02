By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The British Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Tanzania, Lord Clive Hollick starts his two day visit to Tanzania today, 2nd October, 2017.

As part of his visit, Lord Hollick will travel to Dodoma with specialist UK Companies and meet with local leaders to further understand the Governments of Tanzania’s plans for Dodoma.

The UK wants to assist in the realisation of Tanzania’s vision for Dodoma and through partnership help deliver high-quality solutions for Dodoma’s expansion, according to a statement released by UK high commission to Tanzania communication officer, Cynthia Bavo.

Lord Hollick’s visit comes during the Government of Tanzania’s move to Dodoma which has seen an increase in population in the country’s capital city and has necessitated a re-evaluation of key infrastructure needs to provide for the rapid increase in the number of people.