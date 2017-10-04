Dodoma dispensary in acute shortage of staff

Bahi. Lugala Dispensary in Mbalawala Ward, Bahi District, faces an acute shortage of health workers and other key health facilities.
Serving more than 5,000 people, a rural health facility has only one doctor and one nurse.
During a meeting organised on Wednesday October 4 by the White Ribbon Alliance (WRA), Lugala Village Executive Officer Zefania Mgutwa said the situation posed health challenges in the area.
"Most of the time, antenatal mothers are forced to board bicycles and motorcycles to travel from home to the dispensary for delivery," he said.