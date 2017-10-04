Wednesday, October 4, 2017

Dodoma dispensary in acute shortage of staff

In Summary

  • Serving more than 5,000 people, a rural health facility has only one doctor and one nurse.
Advertisement
By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Bahi. Lugala Dispensary in Mbalawala Ward, Bahi District, faces an acute shortage of health workers and other key health facilities.

Serving more than 5,000 people, a rural health facility has only one doctor and one nurse.

During a meeting organised on Wednesday October 4 by the White Ribbon Alliance (WRA), Lugala Village Executive Officer Zefania Mgutwa said the situation posed health challenges in the area.

"Most of the time, antenatal mothers are forced to board bicycles and motorcycles to travel from home to the dispensary for delivery," he said.

 

advertisement

In The Headlines

46 minutes ago

ACT Wazalendo react to JPM salaries comments

ACT-Wazalendo has criticised President John Magifuli's statement that he was not elected to

Nine people die, several others admitted to hospital after drinking local brew in Dar

Nine people have died at Kimara Stopover in Dar es Salaam after drinking local brew (liquor),

  • News
    Aflatoxins threatening regional food security, trade, says experts  
  • News
    Kisutu Court fails to decide case on Lissu  
  • News
    Court yet to decide on Wema drug case  
  • News
    Disciplined for not taking children to school  