Dodoma dispensary in acute shortage of staff

By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Bahi. Lugala Dispensary in Mbalawala Ward, Bahi District, faces an acute shortage of health workers and other key health facilities.

Serving more than 5,000 people, a rural health facility has only one doctor and one nurse.

During a meeting organised on Wednesday October 4 by the White Ribbon Alliance (WRA), Lugala Village Executive Officer Zefania Mgutwa said the situation posed health challenges in the area.