Dodoma flood victims now reach over 2,500

By Sharon Sauwa @TheCitizenTz ssauwa@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The number of people whose houses were destroyed by ongoing rains at Mrijo Village in Chemba District has risen to 2,563 from 1,943.

The downpour that hit the region on January 9 caused floods that affected houses at Mrijo Chini, Kaloleni and Olborot villages.

Chemba District Commissioner Simon Odunga said the most of the victims are being housed by relatives and friends, with some housed in special camps.

The DC said those, who were affected by the floods are in dire need of humanitarian assistance, which include medicines, mattresses as well as food.

According to Mr Odunga, the district council can afford meeting the needs of the victims for only a month.

“Our main concern is that the rain will continue pounding these areas and we may run short of the capacity to serve them. We ask Good Samaritans to offer us assistance,” he said.

The DC added that so far a total of 106 houses have been destroyed by the floods.

Mr Odunga said preliminary evaluation showed that the floods had caused a loss of livestock and other properties.

“We have closed three schools because they are surrounded with rain water. They are not safe for pupils. The closed schools are Olborot and Kaloleni primary schools and Mrijo Secondary School,” he was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

He explained that the residents affected by the floods had been temporarily sheltered at schools and others were offered shelter by relatives and neighbours and that their property had been kept in empty warehouses.