Dodoma plans for a modern pig abattoir due to high demand

The Principle Livestock, Fisheries Development Officer in Dodoma municipal office, Dr Boniface Tibaijuka revealed the improvements the region is making in the pig and chicken abattoir sector.

As a major city for State officials and other high profile dignitaries, his department has seen the need to make quality improvements in the area, which as a positive effect the region has experienced a significant increase in the consumption of pork in the due to increased population.

Currently most suppliers are butchering pigs in poor hygiene.