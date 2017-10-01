By Valentine Oforo @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dodoma. Mealtime among population in Dodoma municipality have turned into joyful moments due to establishment of high end fast-food restaurants, following government’s decision to relocate the country’s capital to the region.

Furnished by classy wooden assets and other expensive décors, the eye-grabbing lunchrooms placed at varied angles in the municipality have become mealtime destination centres among majority as long as serving as stop centre to other up-country passengers on trans to other far regions.

Chief Asili Café stands tall among new classic restaurants that have been introduced in the municipality. Offering well-prepared genuine cocktail juices, varied fast foods and other snacks services, the crowd-puller canteen at Uhindini Street have become the talk of the town in surpass to others.

The cafeteria’s general manager, Mr Lupyana Chengula expressed to have been impressed for the way to which the place is attracting thousands customers from assorted economic and cultural genres.

“We’re the first the region with fasts service delivering and with all sorts of foods like see foods, local foods as long as Chinese and Italian foods, served by smart-looking maids,” he expressed.

He added that, it was for this reason that prompted Aljazeera visited the place sometimes this year for a special documentation which was aired in the continental highly- viewed Television Station.

The Citizen has noted that the place is also a midpoint for government officials, business persons and other dignitaries when in Dodoma.

“We have set reasonable prices to be affordable by many, although some prices are high due to their nature,” he observed.

On other hand, The Citizen established that some Dodoma indigenous are shunning -away to enter in the new restaurants fearing high prices.