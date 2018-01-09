Domestic tourism’s big potential

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. It may be wrong to say Marko Mathayo, a resident of Mto-wa-Mbu, often took Lake Manyara National Park for granted.

The park is just a stone’s throw from the fast-growing township at the northern end of the lake, hemmed by the Rift Valley wall on one side, and some hills, on the other.

But the pastIt may be wrong to say Marko Mathayo, a resident of Mto-wa-Mbu, often took Lake Manyara National Park for granted.or with the Tanzania Assemblies of God (TAG) is not known to have been paying regular visits to the protected area; even for fun.

He, like other residents of Mto-wa-Mbu, have been preoccupied by their daily income generating activities, and for the Reverend Mathayo, the church services.

But on Boxing Day, the pastor found out it was equally wiser to take his followers to the park, part of which is just an opposite side of the road cutting through the town.

He led 62 followers of the church to the park and spent a good seven hours enjoying the marvels of nature. That was from 8.30am in the morning to 3.30pm.

When he checked out he was excited. Apparently he regretted why Tanzanians were not utilising such chances by visiting national parks and other wonders of nature closer to them.

“The last time I was here was some 20 years ago,” he said, noting that what made him to pay another visit was due to recent promotion efforts made by Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa) and allied bodies.

He agreed that many Tanzanians – both as individuals or families – do not have the culture of visiting the national parks either for leisure or during holidays.

But he believes quite a significant number of them have kept away - unlike the foreign tourists or expatriates working within the country – from such attractive sites due to lack of information.

“I am glad to hear that entry fees for adults is only Sh11,800 per head and Sh1,180 per student. Children under five years are not charged yet we don’t see big number of the locals,” he told The Citizen.

He was partly true when comparing the number of foreign and domestic visitors to the protected area and one of the oldest national parks under Tanapa.

Lake Manyara National Park is one of the game sanctuaries which, either by design or accident, has had more non-resident visitors than the locals unlike some other parks.

For instance during the 2016/2017, there were 107,689 non-resident tourists who visited the park out of the total of 134,045.

But things are set to change with the recent trends, thanks to an aggressive promotion recently undertaken by Tanapa and other bodies such as the Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB).

“I am seeing an increasing number of domestic visitors in recent weeks. This is not common,” lamented Ms Eva Mallya, the head of the tourism section at the park.

Much more recently, she said, the visitors have included church followers from the very Mto-wa-Mbu town like the Rev Mathayo and his TAG church followers.

Her remarks were echoed by Ms Noelia Myonga, the down-to-earth chief park warden who said;

“Contrary to complaints of high entry fees, the fees are low for the local people being only Sh1,800 for students”.

Lake Manyara has seen a boom in its visitors. The park had projected to receive 122,000 tourists during 2016/2017 but ended up getting 134,045.

Officials have attributed the increase to improved transport that includes an all-tarmac road to Arusha and introduction of electronic payment system.

“For this end-of-the year holidays alone, there has been a 15 per cent rise of visitors compared to the same period las-t year,” she pointed out.

At Mkomazi National Park, stretched between Kilimanjaro and Tanga regions, the situation is equally encouraging for the local visitors.

The 3,245 square kilometre park, which was opened only a decade ago, recorded a total of 13,433 visitors from 2009/2010 to 2016/2017, of whom 8,445 were residents.

But Graham Reid, a UK national who had lived in East Africa for the last 36 years and who recently visited Mkomazi NP for the second time, says the figures are still low; both for the residents and no-residents.

“This park has enormous potential, but (largely) untapped. This park isn’t remote. It is midway between Dar es Salaam and Arusha. But has not been included in a circuit,” he said.

He added that the fact that the animal numbers are increasing due to success in fighting poaching and invasion by livestock keepers were enough to convince nature lovers that Mkomazi was worth visiting.

“I am looking for a day Tanzanian tourists would compete with foreign tourists,” he said, insisting that the rhino sanctuary should be opened for tourism since the stocks bred there have increased.

Serengeti and Tarangire national parks have also been overwhelmed by visitors – both resident and non-resident – in recent weeks, thanks to the holiday period.

“Serengeti is again experiencing a boom. This is a challenge to us to upgrade our facilities and improve our services,” said Mr Evans Magomba, a tourism officer with the vast park, famous for annual animal migration from one point to another.

During the past 16 years, Serengeti was visited by a total of 4.7 million tourists, of whom 2.3 million were non-residents and 2.4 million local Tanzanians and citizens of the East African Community (EAC) partner states.

At Tarangire, famous for the high concentration of elephants, there are good prospects for increasing numbers of domestic tourists, according to Ms Theodora Aloyce, the head of the tourism section.

During the similar period last year (December 19 to 25), the total number visitors to Tarangire NP were 5,037, of whom 1,868 were locals including 376 kids.

Mr Godfrey Mboma, a tourism officer, said improved roads has boosted the influx of visitors not only to Tarangire, but other national parks.

He cited the recently paved Dodoma-Babati road which, according to him has stimulated the domestic tourists to the northern zone game sanctuaries from Dodoma and beyond.

At Arusha National Park, statistics also indicate the domestic tourists having an edge over their foreign counterparts.