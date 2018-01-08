Don calls for increased biogas use

With an estimated 500.000 hectares of forest being lost every year, an academic has said that Tanzania could halt desertification if it puts more emphasis on biogas to replace the use of firewood and charcoal.

Speaking at the final evaluation workshop on the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Tanzania country office’s three-year energy programme, Prof Siza Tumbo said that if Tanzanians decided to fully utilise the country’s large cattle population and build biogas digesters, it could have a positive effect, not only in saving forests but also in spurring growth in the establishment of biogas companies.

Prof Tumbo, who is also the director general of the Arusha-based Centre for Agricultural Mechanisation and Rural Technology (Camartec), which has been implementing the Tanzania Domestic Biogas Programme (TDBP), said that the given the total population of livestock, Tanzania had the potential to build 700,000 domestic biogas digesters.

The number of plants that can be build using dairy cattle alone is 103,829, while indigenous cattle can be used to build 601,309 plants.

He said that Tanzania had the third largest livestock population in Africa comprising 25 million cattle, 98 per cent of which are indigenous breeds, complemented by 16.7 million goats, eight million sheep, 2.4 million pigs and 36 million chickens. The 2012/13 National Panel Survey established that 50 per cent of all households kept livestock

Prof Tumbo, presenting a paper on biogas and biogas cooking stoves, said Tanzania currently had an estimated 9,990 unverified domestic biogas plants and 4,633 verified plants.

He said that there was a potential to build 20,000 institutional plants, adding that the potential could also have a big impact on the establishment of biogas companies. Currently, Prof Tumbo said, there were 11 biogas companies in Tanzania.

Biogas development started with support from GTZ under the Appropriate Technology Exchange Programme. It started in 1982/83 as biogas extension services (BES). Some plants built in 1983/84 are still working to this day.

The GTZ support ended in 1994, but the programme continued without external support.