Don’t discriminate Aids patients, medics warned

Shinyanga. Health officers here have been warned against using abusive language while attending to Aids patients.

This was said last week by acting Shinyanga Regional Medical Officer Nuru Mpuya.

He was speaking at a medical orientation to 25 new recruited health officers in the region.

Among the experts, include nursing officers, clinical officers, pharmacists and laboratory technicians.

He said that many Aids patients in the region have stopped from accessing antiretroviral drugs from health centres in the region after their health status were allegedly exposed to the public.

According to him, stigmatisation rate against Aids patients is high in the region.

Doctor Nuru told the health officers that they are behind the area’s medical plan in curbing new Aids infections and controlling transmissions from a mother to a new-born. “Attaining zero rate for free Aids-patients and curbing new infections by 2030 will be difficult if health officers fail to abide by medical ethics,” he said

One of the recruited assistant clinical officers at the Bugarama Health Centre in Kahama District, Mr Cleofas Mganda, said failure to adhere to medical ethics was illegal.