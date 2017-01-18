Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Don’t pay Sh260m to water firm, orders RC

Mwanza regional commissioner John Mongella has ordered the district council to withhold the payment of Sh259 million to Maswi Water Drilling Company. 

The RC said on Monday that  the company had failed to install water pumps for the implementation of a Sh400 million project. He noted that the pumps installed were causing water pipes to burst.

The RC said on Monday that  the company had failed to install water pumps for the implementation of a Sh400 million project. He noted that the pumps installed were causing water pipes to burst.

He noted that as a result, more than 100,000 residents were being denied access to clean and safe water. The company had been paid Sh124 million already. The company’s director Wankuru Maswi agreed the water pumps were below standard adding he had sought technical advice from the ministry of Water and Irrigation.


