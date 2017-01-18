Don’t pay Sh260m to water firm, orders RC

The RC said on Monday that the company had failed to install water pumps for the implementation of a Sh400 million project. He noted that the pumps installed were causing water pipes to burst.

He noted that as a result, more than 100,000 residents were being denied access to clean and safe water. The company had been paid Sh124 million already. The company’s director Wankuru Maswi agreed the water pumps were below standard adding he had sought technical advice from the ministry of Water and Irrigation.