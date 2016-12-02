Don’t protect thieving accountants: minister

Dar es Salaam. Financial constraints facing its sources of revenue caused the government to delay completion of the APC Conference Centre and Hotel located at Bunju.

The beautiful multi-purposes facility that has the space and technology anyone would require to host a conference was supposed to be finalised three years ago but is has just been completed.

National Board of Accountants and Auditors (NBAA) Executive Director Pius Maneno said yesterday at the official launch of APC Centre as well as the annual general meeting of accountants with the theme: Acountants’ role in improving governance practices and industrialisation in Tanzania.

Surging cost

He revealed the building was estimated to cost only Sh14 billion but due to financial challenges and delays, the amount more than doubled to Sh33 billion.

“Budget constraints in the usually reliable sources and delay in the process of getting subcontractors led the cost of constructing the APC building to increase,” he said.

In view of this, Mr Maneno explained that due to financial challenges, NBAA entered into partnership with GEPF so that it could be helped to finalise the construction. He said that since the building is now in place, it would be easy for the governmen to repay those it owes money.

GEPF Director of Planning and investment Festo Fute said they decided to enter into an agreement in order to boost GEPF members’ funds.

Accountancy challenges

“Considering that most members of the GEPF are in Dar es Salaam and most important activities take place in this city, APC building is for sure going to be very busy,” he said.

Speaking when officiating the annual general meeting for accountants, Minister of Finance and Planning Philip Mpango said that the accounts sector faces various challenges such as misuse of funds, corruption and unqualified accountants who cannot meet international market standards.

He said that despite government effort to fight corruption, there is still a lot of stealing and misuse of public funds, especially by members of the accounting sector.