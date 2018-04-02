Monday, April 2, 2018

Don’t purchase cotton on credit, PM tells buyers

 

In Summary

  • “We have been told that cotton is plentiful this year. Make sure you have ample money to pay farmers.”
By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has told businesspeople not to buy cotton on credit.

He called upon potential crop buyers to apply for funds from banks so that farmers would be paid cash in hand.

He assured farmers that all their cotton would be bought to encourage them to continue producing quality crop.

He was speaking on Monday, April 2, in Geita during they start of the Uhuru Torch race.

 He directed regional and district commissioners to set up cooperative unions where cotton would be collected for sale.  

 

 

 


