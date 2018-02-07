Donor dependency on health services worries MPs

By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@thecitizen.co.tz

Dodoma. MPs have cautioned the government over continued dependency on donors to finance the Medically Assisted Treatment (MAT) programme for drug addicts and the Tanzania Commission for Aids (Tacaids).

They said doing so was akin to “creating a time bomb”.

The HIV/Aids Parliamentary Standing Committee said medication for drug addicts was wholly financed by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, something that was likely to compromise provision of the service if the institution pulled out.

Tabling the committee’s report in the National Assembly in Dodoma on Wednesday, February 7, the chairperson, Dr Jasmin Bunga (High Learning Institutions --CCM), said the impact of donor dependency on the provision of key health services had already been noted at the Tacaids, whose operations have been disrupted by poor funding.

“The budget for Tacaids fell by 50 per cent in the 2017/18 financial year. Because of this, it has failed to employ adequate number of staff. It has been affected technologically and the organisation is in fact failing to carry out some of its operations as required,’’ said Dr Bunga.

“The committee is advising the government to ensure that it finds ways of fully financing these institutions so that people who benefit from their [organisations’] services can be protected when the donor agencies pull out.’

In addition, the committee asked the government to review the 2001 HIV/Aids policy, saying it had now become obsolete following the advances that have been made in HIV/Aids treatment over the years.

The committee said further the government should step up the campaign against HIV/Aids. “When this campaign loses momentum, it leaves room for new HIV infections to rise,’’ said the committee report.

On treatment of drug addicts, Temeke MP Abdallah Mtolea (CUF) said there was a need to implement a plan that was earlier announced by the government to put up methadone clinics in every region.

He said drug addicts who live in places far away from the few clinics that have been established in Dar es Salaam are facing a daunting task of being treated.