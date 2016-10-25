Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Doubts as Africa marks Human Rights Day

File Photo

File Photo 

In Summary

There is also on the African continent less commitment for parties to adhering to human rights treaties and a good number of African countries have refused to allow independent observers to monitor their domestic human rights records.

Advertisement
By By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

 Arusha. Many African governments lack the political will to fight human rights violations and impunity, the African Union (AU) chairperson has said.

There is also on the African continent less commitment for parties to adhering to human rights treaties and a good number of African countries have refused to allow independent observers to monitor their domestic human rights records. “If not urgently and adequately addressed, these and other challenges may erase human rights gains recorded over the years,” said AU Commission chairperson Nkosazana Zuma in a statement on Africa Human Rights Day on Friday.

She noted that the continent continued facing many challenges with regard to the promotion and protection human and people’s rights. According to her, despite the creation of various national and regional commissions to fight against human rights violations, the situation has not improved much. Dr Zuma noted in a statement availed to The Citizen that AU was much concerned about lack of political will among African leaders to protect human rights across the continent. “Lack of political will and unwillingness by some states to allow independent supranational monitoring bodies puts into question the commitment to fostering human rights on the continent,” she noted.

She explained that although Africa had the largest number of government human rights commissions than any other continents, such institutions lacked capacity and were under-funded. (TM)

advertisement

In The Headlines

Free education will motivate taxpayers: envoy

Dar es Salaam. Implementation of the policies of free education and health provision will make

Every EAC state now to have Eala office

Arusha. The East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) will open Chapter offices in the partner

  • News
    Low turnout as Dar es Salaam’s free vaccination plan kicks off  
  • News
    WWF now involves stakeholders to address illegal fishing  
  • International
    UN chief hopes South Africa will reconsider ICC withdrawal  