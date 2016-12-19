Dozens of cancer patients stranded at facility in Dar

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI) is overwhelmed by patients who cannot afford fares to return to their homes after treatment.

The problem is compounded by the shortage of cancer facilities at the institute.

After staying for a long time in the city waiting for chemotherapy and radiotherapy, most of the cancer patients at ORCI remain with little or nothing for their travel back home, the Institute’s Executive Director Julius Mwaiselage said on Friday.

Dr Mwaiselage told reporters that the patients spend more time at the hospital than expected as they wait for their turns to undergo radiotherapy because machines are few and cannot attend to all the patients in a short period of time.

However, he couldn’t give the actual figure of the stranded patients.

He said currently, ORCI has only two radiotherapy machines while under normal circumstances four of them are required. He said, the government had promised to purchase the remaining two machines during the 2016/17 financial year.

“ORCI has no budget for the transport the patients and this has become a major challenge to the institute,” he said, as he appealed for support from good Samaritans to assist the stranded patients to return to their homes.

Dr Mwaiselage, who was speaking during an event to receive 200 bedsheets worth Sh2.5 million from the PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) Tanzania, called upon well-wishers to consult ORCI management before deciding on what to support.

PWC Tanzania Director Nelson Msuya said, the bedsheets were donated in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility policy. He said a total of $20,000 had been set aside for giving out to communities in 2016.

Earlier this year, PWC Tanzania, which are service providers in areas of audit and assurance, business recovery, project audit and donor support and taxation consultancy, donated Intensive Care Unit (ICU) equipment to Shree Hindu Mandal Hospital worth $7,500 and $12,000 worth books to Tanzania Institute of Accountancy.

“We will next time follow an advise given by the ORCI management to consult them on areas of support in order to make our assistance to patients more meaningful,” he said.

Speaking at the ORCI premises, Mr Andrew Chonya, a patient from Sikonge District in Tabora Region said he is stranded for over a week now after the doctors had discharged him since last week.