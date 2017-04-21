Dr Magufuli appoints Commissioner for Minerals

By By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizsenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has appointed Mr Benjamin Mchwampaka a new commissioner for minerals.

Before the appointment Mr Mchwampaka was serving as deputy commissioner for small scale mining.

Statement released by Chief Secretary Mr John Kijazi, said the appointment came into effect on April 19.

The President has also appointed Dr Adelardus Kilangi a Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (Pura) board chairman.