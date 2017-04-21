Dr Magufuli appoints Commissioner for Minerals

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has appointed Mr Benjamin Mchwampaka a new commissioner for minerals.
Before the appointment Mr Mchwampaka was serving as deputy commissioner for small scale mining.
Statement released by Chief Secretary Mr John Kijazi, said the appointment came into effect on April 19.
The President has also appointed Dr Adelardus Kilangi a Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (Pura) board chairman.
Before the appointment Dr Kilangi was a lecturer at St Augustine University of Tanzania, Arusha branch. His appointment started on April 19, according to Dr KIjazi.