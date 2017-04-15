Dr Magufuli calls for change of TCU mandate

By Matern Kayera @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has called for change of mandate of the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) into a regulator.

He made the remarks when launching new hostels built at Sh10 billion cost for University of Dar es Salaam students.

He noted that TCU has a tendency of forcing students into some universities even if they don’t qualify.

“TCU should only deal with setting standards and leave students to pick universities of their choice. Under the current system many competent universities lack students because of arrangements by TCU,” he said.

The new students’ hostels at the University of Dar es Salaam have the capacity to accommodate 3,840 students.

According to the UDSM Vice Chancellor, Prof Rwekaza Mukandala, the hostel is made up of 20 buildings of four floors each. Each floor has 12.

Prof Mukandara told the gathering that UDSM supported the project by making 1920 beds, 1,920 cupboard, 1,920 shelves, 1,920 tables, 3,840 chairs and 3,840 mattresses.