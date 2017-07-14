Dr Mahiga: Tanzania is committed to East African integration

The Minister for International Affairs and International Cooperation Dr Augustine Mahiga guaranteed EAC on Tanzania’s commitment to East African integration but also to empower its citizens on utilizing to grab and benefit from the numerous opportunities the boundless cross-border have to offer for business and trade.

The President John Magufuli recognizes the potential, and already Tanzania is working towards eliminating all trade barriers to enable free movement of labour and capital.

University of Dar es Salaam Senior Lecturer Prof Haji Semboja there is a mismatch of skills in the region and youths need to be empowered to identify career planning.



