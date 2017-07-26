Dr Mwakyembe: Thank you all for comforting my family

By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilingo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Minister of Information, Culture and Sport Dr Harrison Mwakyembe on Wednesday has expressed his gratitude to President John Magufuli, government officials and all people who supported his family during the funeral of his wife.

Speaking to journalists at his Kunduchi residence, Dr Mwakyembe said the family appreciates all the support that they received during the difficult times and they have nothing to offer except “heartfelt gratitude.”