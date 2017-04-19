Dr Mwakyembe ‘forced’ to defend Richmond Committee work

By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Dr Harrison Mwakyembe on Wednesday told the Parliament that the Richmond committee was not obliged to interrogate former Premier, Edward Lowassa.

Dr Mwakyembe, who chaired the Parliament select committee to probe Richmond scandal, stood on point of order to counter Arumeru East MP Joshua Nassari (Chadema) who asked why Dr Mwakyembe, now as minister of information, rejected a committee report by his predecessor Nape Nnauye on the invasion of Clouds studio because one side was not reached while he did not call on Lowassa in 2008 when leading Richmond Committee.

This prompted Dr Mwakyembe to stand to defend himself noting that the committee summoned people whom they had no enough evidence on.

"With him (Lowassa) there was a plenty of evidence, some incriminating. We only had to present the matter in Parliament for deliberations," he said.

According to Dr Mwakyembe, if the opposition members were of the opinion that justice was not served on him (Lowassa) then they should call for the matter to be probed by parliament once again.

For his part, Mr Nassari maintained that there is enough evidence showing that Clouds studios were invaded but the government is mum.