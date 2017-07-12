Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Dr Mwakyembe mourns the late Efm presenter

The late Efm Radio presenter, Seth Katende

The late Efm Radio presenter, Seth Katende 

In Summary

Dr Mwakyembe has also sent his condolences to the management of EFM, where the late Mr Katende, alias Bikira wa Kisukuma, worked, a statement released to the media on Wednesday by information services indicates.

Advertisement
By Citizen Reporter @The CitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Minister of information, culture, sports and arts Dr Harrison Mwakyembe has sent his condolences to the family of late Efm Radio presenter, Seth Katende, who died last Sunday.

Dr Mwakyembe has also sent his condolences to the management of EFM, where the late Mr Katende, alias Bikira wa Kisukuma, worked, a statement released to the media on Wednesday by information services indicates.

Katende died at the Muhimbili National Hospital, where he was admitted. Dr Mwakyembe described the death of Mr Katende as a huge loss to EFM.

Apart from being a presenter Mr Katende was also a social media personality.

advertisement

In The Headlines

4  hours ago

Rooney main attraction as Everton jets in Dar -VIDEO

New Everton FC striker Wayne Rooney was the centre of attraction as the team jetted in at the

2  hours ago

Fans scramble for a selfie with Rooney

A number of football fans in the City flocked the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA)

  • News
    Tucta plead for expelled public servants  
  • News
    Mama Kikwete hands over Girl Guides mantle to Mama Samia  
  • News
    GSMA calls for review of telecoms laws  
  • News
    Uganda MPs impressed by Jakaya Kikwete cardiac Institute  