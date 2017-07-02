Drama over disappearance of Azam TV journalist

By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Ms Fatna Ramole (pictured), a Television journalist with Azam TV, who reportedly went missing for over two day has been found.

Ms Lulu Ramole, Fatna’s sister, confirmed that her sister was found in Makongo on the outskirts of the City. Speaking to The Citizen, Ms Lulu, who posted the news over her sister’s disappearance on various social media platforms, said her relative was found yesterday afternoon.

Ms Lulu said, “It is true that my sister has been found. We are recording statement at the police. I received a call earlier in the day that my sister has been found in Makongo,” she told The Citizen.

However, Ms Lulu didn’t divulge much details as she feared doing so might interfere with police investigations. Ms Fatna’s family and the management of Azam TV failed to trace the whereabouts of the young journalist since Thursday morning.

Ms Lulu said Fatna didn’t return home since Thursday morning when she left home for her workstation—Azam TV, in Dar es Salaam.

“We have reported the matter to the Police Station at the University of Dar es Salaam. We’re still trying to find out where she is,’’ said Ms Lulu, early yesterday.

A source at Azam TV, who preferred to remain anonymous because she was not authorised to speak, told The Citizen yesterday that Fatma left office as usual on Thursday.

“But she has not been seen since that day,” said the source.

“I received a call on Thursday from her boyfriend, who informed me that Fatna’s mobile phone went off few minutes after she reported that her car had been hit from the rear by another vehicle,’’ added the source.