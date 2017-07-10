Drug suppliers now fear going out of business

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Suppliers say the government’s decision to procure drugs and medical equipment directly from manufactures could lead to job losses and a drop in government revenue.

They were reacting to the decision announced on Friday by the Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Children and the Elderly, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, and Medical Stores Department (MSD) director general Laurean Bwanakunu, who said the government would no longer use middlemen from this financial year.

They added that the new system would enable the government to significantly cut costs and delivery time.

But some stakeholders said the decision was aimed at “killing” their businesses since the government was their biggest customer, buying up to 70 per cent of their stocks.

The chairman of the Tanzania Association of Pharmaceutical Industry (Tapi), Mr Churchill Katwaza, said the new system would reduce their capacity to pay tax and run their business, thus putting thousands of jobs at risk. He said they doubted the sincerity of the explanation that the decision was meant to cut costs, saying they had never overcharged the government.

Mr Katwaza was especially critical of MSD, accusing the agency of inflating prices of medicines and other consumables bought from suppliers, thus burdening the final consumer.

Tapi suggested that instead of changing the procurement system, the government should have opted for other alternatives to fix loopholes that led to high costs, including cracking down on unscrupulous procurement officials.

“We have never overcharged our customers. Tapi members have been honest despite numerous challenges, including delayed payments...we have been supplying medicines to MSD on credit, and it usually takes a very long time to get paid,” Mr Katwaza said.

He added that of late there was a monopoly in the procurement of medicines and other medical supplies with only one company being awarded tenders, effectively locking out other players.

Mr Katwaza doubted whether the government would be able to maintain the new procurement system, which required MSD to deposit an advance of 80 per cent of the cost of consignments before delivery, with the remainder being paid after delivery.

“Based on MSD’s history and record, it remains to be seen whether the system will work as expected.

“Arrears have been accumulating for up to three years, and payments have been few and far between,” he said.

Tapi secretary-general Sandeep Philips asked the government to reconsider its decision as it would badly affect their businesses.

“We have employed people and also pay billions in taxes. It is not difficult to see how our businesses will be impacted by this decision,” he said.

Mr Irenei Kiria, executive director of the health advocacy organisation Sikika, praised the government for measures it was taking to address problems related to the availability and cost of drugs and other medical supplies. Mr Kiria said, however, that he doubted whether the decision would improve the availability of medicines in public hospitals, and urged the ministry and MSD to come up with a more workable solution.

He also blamed the perennial shortage of medicines in public health facilities on lack of commitment on the part of the relevant authorities.

Mr Kiria said the health budget was too small compared to the actual needs, adding that while it had been estimated that Sh577 billion was needed for medicines and other medical supplies this financial year, only Sh269 billion, or 47 per cent of needs, had been allocated.

“We have for a long time raised our voices about the need to improve the availability of drugs in public hospitals. It’s heartening to see that measures are being taken, but a lot more still needs to be done.”