Monday, February 5, 2018

Dubai airport retains top international spot in 2017

A picture taken on September 14, 2017 shows

A picture taken on September 14, 2017 shows Emirates planes parked on the tarmac at the Dubai airport in the United Arab Emirates 

In Summary

International traffic at the UAE airport increased by 4.6 million passengers compared to the previous year, WAM said, despite a laptop ban temporarily imposed on its long-haul flights to the United States.

Advertisement

Dubai, United Arab Emirates | AFP | Dubai airport was the world's busiest for international passengers in 2017 for the fourth year running, with 88.2 million travellers, the United Arab Emirates' state news agency WAM said Monday.

International traffic at the UAE airport increased by 4.6 million passengers compared to the previous year, WAM said, despite a laptop ban temporarily imposed on its long-haul flights to the United States.

A major transit hub situated on transcontinental air routes, Dubai is one of several Gulf-based airports to have experienced prodigious growth in recent years.

Dubai airport, the base for UAE carrier Emirates, surpassed London's Heathrow airport in terms of international passengers in 2014 and has maintained its lead since.

The United States in March last year imposed a ban on laptops and tablet computers inside the cabin on inbound flights from several Middle Eastern and North African countries including the United Arab Emirates.

But Emirates airline in July announced it had won an exemption from the ban for flights from its Dubai hub after implementing new security measures.

advertisement

In The Headlines

BoT to adopt price-based monetary policy-VIDEO

 The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) will this year adopt a price-based monetary policy as it seeks to

12 minutes ago

Leaders, hundreds pay last respects to veteran politician Kingunge Ngombale Mwiru

Government leaders, ministers, politicians – from both CCM and the main opposition, Chadema - and

  • News
    Conjoined twins Maria and Consolata improving, says JKCI  
  • News
    Kingunge, JPM held lengthy discussions at Muhimbili  
  • News
    Lesotho delegation visits Tanzania to study road maintenance  
  • News
    New AG acquires legislator’s status  