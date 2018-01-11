By Daniel Mjema @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Moshi. A citizen of the Netherlands, Ms Vania Diemers, 36, on Thursday, January 11, broke down in tears after she was arraigned over allegations of attempting to transport 34.75 kilos of illicit drugs, khat, to Holland.

The accused was arrested at the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) coming from Nairobi Kenya on transit to Holland. However, when changing flights at KIA she was allegedly found in possession of the illicit drugs.

Reports show that it is legal to use khat in Kenya but unlawful in Tanzania according to article 15 (A) and 2(C) amended of the drug control act.

The accused was therefore brought before Moshi Resident Magistrate Jullieth Mawole and charged with unlawful possession of the illicit drugs.

Prosecutor State Attorney Nitike Emanuel alleged in court that on January 6, this year at KIA the accused was arrested in possession of the drugs, which she was transporting to Holland.

The accused admitted to the offence and said that she had been given by her Kenyan friend to take them to his friends in Holland.

However, later she pleaded not guilty to the offence and said that the laws of Holland allow use of Khat and therefore she was not aware that it was an offence here.