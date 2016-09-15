EA lawmakers in Rwanda to review genocide ideology

Kigali. The East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) members are in Rwanda to examine matters of genocide ideology and denial in the region.

The 9-member team from the regional parliament on Tuesday visited Kigali Genocide Memorial Center as part of mission to investigate genocide ideology in the East Africa region. Speaking to reporters shortly after touring the center, Judith Pereno, EALA member from Kenya said that genocide ideology is one that cannot be overlooked by policy makers in the region.

“We are have three months to find out more about genocide ideology and denial among citizens in the region. Rwanda is a case study because of the 1994 genocide,” she noted.

The idea of such a study follows another resolution moved by MP AbuBakr Ogle from Kenya and passed by the Assembly early last year condemning genocide, its ideology and denial. Lawmakers decided to conduct a study to assess the extent of genocide ideology and denial in the then five partner states.

According to Martin Ngoga, EALA member from Rwanda, the committee was appointed during the recently-concluded EALA sitting in Arusha, Tanzania, and is scheduled to visit partner states for meetings with stakeholders.

“What the Assembly has set out to do is an import step in the work of the Assembly. Genocide ideology and denial in the region is catastrophic to humanity and the development of the East Africa, Africa and the entire globe,” he added.