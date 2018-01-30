EABL debt to top Sh600bn after Stanbic loan

Nairobi. East African Breweries Limited (EABL) move to secure a KSh12.5 billion (Sh250 billion) long-term loan from Standard Bank Group to build a Senator Keg plant could see its total debt top the Ksh30 billion (Sh600 billion) mark.

The fresh loan from the Standard Bank Group, of which about Ksh2 billion (Sh40 billion) has already been drawn, is set to add up onto EABL’s net loans which stood at Sh25.9 billion (Sh520 billion) as at December 31.

The regional brewer in its Friday announcement of the fresh loan did not disclose the maturity period or the applicable interest rate, but said restructuring of its balance sheet to predominantly consist long-term facilities will raise its finance costs.

This new loan has already caused EABL's finance costs to rise 29 per cent to Ksh2 billion (Sh40 billion) in the six months to December, from the Ksh1.5 billion (Sh30 billion) the business closed the last financial year.

“We managed to secure a Ksh12.5 billion (Sh250 billion) long-term facility,” said Gyuri Geiszl, EABL’s Finance director. “We have just drawn down a small portion since the project has just started. As we move along, we shall generate the cash flow to fund the remaining portion.”

The regional brewer says the South Africa-based lender has committed to advance the business Ksh7.5 billion (Sh150 billion)with Stanbic Holdings, its Kenyan subsidiary, funding the balance.