EAC boss vows to continue with cost-cutting measures

Arusha. The East African Community (EAC) secretary general Liberat Mfumukeko says he will not backtrack in his drive to cut down costs and put in place prudent financial management at the regional organisation.

He said the reforms he has instituted since assuming the position slightly over five months ago would also cover all organs of the Community as well as its institutions spread across the region.

Mr Mfumukeko reiterated his hard-line stance against extravagant use of funds at EAC when he briefed the Irish ambassador to Tanzania Paul Sherlock on achievements made in the regional integration efforts.

The no-nonsense EAC boss took over the position on April 25th pledging to turn around the cash-strapped regional body by cutting down unnecessary expenditure in the wake of dwindling support from the development partners and delay by the partner states to remit their budgetary contributions in time.

During his visit to Kenya early last month, the EAC boss announced that cost cutting measures he had put in place in May saved $588,768 during the first three months of implementation, focusing mainly on reducing travel expenses.

He stated that EAC was keen to explore areas of collaboration with Ireland in trade and investment, agro-processing, tourism and Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

In enhancing trade relations between the two sides, EAC would soon dispatch a mission to Ireland to meet the Irish Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Tourism and Investment agencies and other stakeholders.

Mr Sherlock pledged full support of the new reforms in EAC initiated by Mr Mfumukeko describing them as “commendable in deepening the integration agenda”. He said Ireland, as a European Union (EU) member, was closely following up the status of the stalled EAC-EU-Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs) deal and the Inter-Burundi Dialogue.