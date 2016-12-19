EAC draws draft standards bill for farm products

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. A draft EAC Sanitary and Phytosanitary Bill is being finalised and will be tabled before the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) soon.

The Bill is aimed to ensure agricultural products traded conformed with the international standards through application of the required health and safety measures.

“Sanitary and phytosanitary measures have become an important topic of debate in international trade as well as regional integration,” said the Deputy Secretary General of the East African Community (EAC) Christophe Bazivamo during a regional consultative meeting in Nairobi last week to finalise the draft document.

He acknowledged that agricultural trade continues to represent a notable portion of intra-EAC total trade flows and urged the EAC partner states to adequately enforce issues around SPS measures and standards.