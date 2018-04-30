EAC reviews common external tariff

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. In response to the changing business environment, the East African Community (EAC) is reviewing the Common External Tariff for goods imported into the region.

Already, a regional task force has been set up and tasked with developing and adopting criteria for classifying and categorising goods under the CET review.

Special focus will be on the most traded “sensitive goods” that some partner states insist should be subjected to uniform tariff when sold to any EAC state. The list of the goods has been submitted to the task force.

A meeting of the EAC Committee on Customs, which ended here on Friday, adopted the proposals to comprehensively classify and categorise products imported into the region under the proposed CET structure.

“The regional work plan has been developed and adopted,” EAC director general of Customs and Trade Kenneth Bagamuhunda told the media.

He added the partner states had been cooperative in arriving at the decision by constituting national task forces to collect and analyse data at national level.

“Partner states have submitted products of their interest based on most traded goods that may require protection,” Mr Bagamuhunda said in the presence of heads of revenue agencies from all EAC states, except South Sudan.

CET was imposed for goods imported into the region on January 1, 2005 when the EAC Customs Union Protocol came into force.

This was later to be followed by zero duty on goods and services traded among the countries in the economic bloc, with goods moving freely within the region having to comply with the EAC Rules of Origin.

CET is introduced when a group of countries form a customs union. It is designed to end re-exportation within the bloc but may also inhibit imports forum outside the customs union.

The same customs duties, import quotas and other non-tariff barriers to trade apply to all goods entering the area, regardless of which country within the bloc they are entering.

The Arusha meeting was also briefed on the implementation of the Single Customs Territory (SCT) which commenced in 2014 under which imported goods are assessed and declared at the first point of entry.

“Implementation of SCT has reduced the cost of doing business tremendously,” a report tabled before the meeting said.

It noted the turnaround time has been reduced from 21 days to three to five days between the ports of Dar es Salaam and Mombasa and Kampala, Kigali and Bujumbura.