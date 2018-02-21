EAC to decide on ‘mitumba’ as Magufuli arrives in Uganda

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has arrived in Kampala, Uganda where he is expected to attend the East African Community (EAC) heads of state summit on Friday, February 23.

A statement, signed by the director in the directorate of presidential communications in Dar es Salaam, Mr Gerson Msigwa, said Wednesday, that President Magufuli was welcomed at the Entebe International Airport by Uganda’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Sam Kutesa.

“He then went to the State House in Kampala, where he held talks with his host, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni,” reads part of the statement.

Tomorrow, February 22, President Magufuli will attend a special heads of state meeting on infrastructure and health, before attending the 19th EAC heads of state summit the following day, according to the statement.