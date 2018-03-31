EACJ validates five-year plan

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The East African Court of Justice (EACJ) will approve its five-year strategic plan, which will guide its activities.

According to a statement released on Thursday, the validation will be made at the preliminary and other meetings set to be held from April 3 and run through April 12 in Nairobi, Kenya.

“All the Judges and staff of the court will attend the meetings and the plenary meeting will be officially opened by the Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya, Justice David Maraga,” read the statement.

Other agenda of the plenary include the financial status of the court, strategic plan, EACJ Administration Act, 2017 and the court Administration and Financial Autonomy.

The list also includes EACJ staff induction policy and procedures, resource mobilisation of the court, proposed amendments to Chapter 8 of the Treaty (about the court) and review amendments of the court rules.

Other issues that will be discussed include modalities on how to engage the national bar Associations and other stakeholders in court activities in order to enhance their relationship and strengthen their support for the court in executing its role in interpretation, application and ensuring adherence to the treaty.