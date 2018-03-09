EALA: MPS under fire for skipping sessions

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Members of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) who skipped plenary sessions have come under fire.

A lawmaker from Uganda, Ms Susan Nakauki on Wednesday, March 7, wondered why some of her colleagues failed to attend the sessions whereas they had been elected to serve their people.

She said during a special session held here early this week that skipping sessions was against the Eala Rules of Procedures of which they were part in their formulation and approval.

Ms Nakauki said at times the Office of the Speaker was not informed of the whereabouts of the MPs who are not seen during the plenary sessions.

"We are facilitated to the sittings of the House in order to serve the people who elected us", insisted the outspoken legislator during a special session convened to discuss the pending court case filed by Burundi to unseat the current Speaker Martin Ngoga.

The House later passed a resolution granting leave to a Uganda legislator Fred Mbidde to represent it in the case at the East African Court of Justice (EACJ).

In the same vein, the Assembly further agreed that Mr. Mbidde makes use of records at the Court for the reference which is challenging last December's election of Mr. Ngoga from Rwanda as the new Eala Speaker.

Several MPs rose in support of the Resolution, arguing that the Assembly should be defended and allowed to continue with its normal activities since it has been legally constituted.

However, the chairperson of the Tanzania Chapter Dr Abdullah Makame cautioned that it was improper to use the meagre resources of the Assembly on the case.

Happiness Lugiko, also from Tanzania, said she supported the court verdict that the House should continue with its business until the main reference (case) has been heard expeditiously.

On Tuesday this week, the EA Court of Justice struck out an application filed by Burundi to unseat Mr. Ngoga as the Speaker of the fourth Eala.

It said the suit by the Burundi Attorney General had no substance and has been overtaken by events because the holder of office has since duly commenced his functions.

"The court has, therefore, struck out the application and ordered that the reference (main case) challenging the entire election process of the Speaker be heard expeditiously", said Lady Justice Monica Mugenyi who read the ruling.

In challenging the election of Mr. Ngoga as Eala Speaker, Burundi had argued that the process did not follow Rule 12 of the Rules of Procedure of the regional Assembly.

The rule requires a quorum of one third of the elected members from each partner state, yet Burundi and Tanzania did not participate in the elections.