EALA stress oversight role of public enterprises

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) has stressed the need for effective oversight of public enterprises and corporations in the region.

"Such institutions can contribute to the success or failure of governance and in the efficient utilization of public resources", stated the Speaker Martin Ngoga.

He made the remarks early this week during two separate meetings with Parliamentary Committees from the Parliaments of Uganda and Kenya.

He said besides legislative functions, Eala has oversight clearly stipulated oversight role in all matters pertaining to the East African Community (EAC).

"An Act of the Community takes precedent over similar legislations in the partner states", he said, adding that todate Eala has passed 79 pieces of legislation.

Mr Ngoga, a law maker from Rwanda, reaffirmed Eala's readiness to work closely with the National Assemblies of the six EAC partner states.

"This is not just an obligation but a concomitant desire by the Assembly to ensure citizens fully embrace the economic bloc", he remarked.

He said close collaboration between Eala and the National Assemblies would bring integration closer to the people of East Africa.

In addition, deeper and more frequent consultation with respective partner states's Parliamentary Committees would cement the integration process.

The leader of the 10 person Ugandan delegation Hood Katuramu termed peace and security as important pillars necessary for regional integration.

The Select Committee of the Regional Integration Committee of the Kenya National Assembly was led by Ms Janet Ongera.