ELCT bishop apologises for failure to deliver Easter message

By Haika Kimaro @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mtwara. The Diocese of Southern East Evangelical Lutheran Church Bishop of the Tanzania (ELCT), Dr Lucas Mbedule has apologised to the Council of Bishops and worshipers for not reading the church’s document released during this year’s Easter.

Bishop Mbedule issued an apology on Sunday, Aprili 29, during a service held in Mtwara town, saying despite locking the document in the shelves, he was supporting the content by 100 per cent.

Reading a letter he had written to the ELCT leader, Dr Fredrick Shoo, Bishop Mbedule said he failed to do so due a myriad challenges, but fell short of disclosing the challenges.

“Through this letter, I would like to apologise for denying you with important blessings from the bishops,” he said as he was reading the letter.