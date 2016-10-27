EU envoys to boost port for commerce

By George Sembony The Citizen news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tanga. Ambassadors from the European Union member states want to see East African ports improved in order to better handle international trade.

The envoys from 11 EU countries visited Tanga Port yesterday and familiarised themselves with the various facilities including the site where a jetty would be built at Chongoleani.

Head of the Delegation Amb Roland van de Gea expressed the Union’s commitment to improve the port so that it will efficiently handle increased international traffic.

He added: “More has to be done in the East and Central African countries to improve the business environment so as to increase trade opportunities. “It is not just about more making money,” he said after a briefing from the Tanga Port Master Henry Arika.

Expounding on developments at the port Mr Arika said a separate port at Mwambani south of Tanga is still on the cards and is deemed viable despite competition from the Mombasa and Dar es Salaam ports.

“When we talk of Mwambani Port we also talking about the construction of a new railway line from Musoma to Arusha that will be connected to the Tanga-Arusha line that has to be revamped,” said Mr Arika.

Tanga Port was initially built to handle sisal exports from Tanganyika by Germans in 1893.

Interest in the port has grown dramatically after the announcement of the construction of the 1,444 kilometre, crude oil pipeline from Hoima in Uganda to Tanga.