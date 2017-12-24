New Eala Speaker upbeat on unity

By Zephania Ubwani

Arusha. The session may have been tense, debates which preceded the election stormy and House members sharply divided along partisan lines.

Yet after he was elected, in a poll boycotted by some member states, the new Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) is down to earth; he took a reconciliatory tone immediately.

Mr Martin Ngoga, a legislator from Rwanda, believes unity and teamwork are more important for Eala members and the East Africans in general now that the elections are over.

“I salute my worthy competitors in the race and ask that we work together for the benefit of Eala and the region. I extend my arm of collaboration and cooperation,” he said after being sworn in the fifth Speaker of the House.

Turning to his competitors, the soft-spoken but affirmative Rwandan politician pledged to work tirelessly to ensure the Assembly realises its mandate.

“I will spare no efforts to provide the leadership you need to maintain high moral standing for us to confidently exercise oversight to other institutions of the Community,” he said.

Mr Ngoga, an accomplished lawyer, took the helm of the regional Parliament with a vast experience in the legal field.

Before joining Eala in 2015, he served as Prosecutor General of Rwanda. That was the time Rwanda was still dealing with cases of perpetrators behind the 1994 genocide.

He frequented Arusha where court cases were going on at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR).

As the Tribunal was coming to the end he pleaded to the United Nations that it would be logical if the archives of the court proceedings were sent back to his country where the brutal killings took place. Though millions of pages of evidences and several tens of thousands of hours of video-tapped court room proceedings are still in Arusha, Mr Ngoga is credited for having convinced ICTR to transfer the remaining cases to Rwanda.

His vast legal experience in the international arena at one time took him to Fifa, the world soccer body, where he was appointed as deputy chairman to Fifa Congress as deputy chairman of the Ethics/Investigative chamber.

The independent Ethics Committee is one of Fifa’s judicial bodies primarily responsible for investigating possible infringements of the Fifa Code of Ethics.

The Citizen could not trace the background of the new Speaker prior to becoming the Prosecutor General in Rwanda and his election to Eala in 2015 after the resignation of Abdul Karim Harelimana as a member of the august House. Some accounts had it that he took his secondary education in Tanzania, specifically at the famous Ihungo Secondary School in Kagera Region.

But he was categorical in his acceptance speech in Arusha on Wednesday after he was overwhelmingly elected the new Speaker to succeed Daniel Kidega from Uganda whose tenure ended on June 4. He urged fellow regional lawmakers to rise above partisan interests to push forward the region’s integration agenda. He is somebody known for commitment to EAC regional integration.

As Eala member he has repeatedly called for harmonisation of the laws in the region to speed up integration. According to him, there are over 600 laws that need to be harmonised.

“In performing my duties, I will give the majority their way but respect and protect the rights of minorities at all time,” he said, noting that he would treat all members from the six East African Community (EAC) partner states equally.

He rubbished fears that this would be a difficult task “because the bloc’s agenda is not in conflict with sovereign policies and priorities. I will remain focused on what is in the best interest of all East Africans”.

That is, however, not to say the ride would be smooth. The election of the Speaker hit snag from day one when lawmakers from Tanzania and Burundi boycotted the session.

Tanzania unexpectedly fielded a candidate Adam Kimbisa to join candidates fronted by Burundi, Ms Leontine Nzeyimana, the country’s former EAC Affairs minister while Rwanda fronted Mr Ngoga.

Lawmakers from Uganda and Kenya, and, of course, Rwanda complained that Tanzania’s candidature was inconsistent with the rotational principle. South Sudan delegates were caught up in the middle.It could not be established as to how the articulate Rwandan lawyer would take Eala to its desired path of regional integration given the sharp divisions that have emerged among the EAC partner states in recent times.

Analysts believe he had to be cautious in handling the position and first by bringing the legislators from the six member countries in the bloc together and preaching unity as he promised.

Mr Ngoga was first elected Eala member for Rwanda in March 2015 and re-elected in May this year. His five year tenure as a Speaker and an MP will run from this year to 2022.

According to Eala Rules of Procedures, the winner for the position of Speaker must obtain two thirds of the votes from all members.

But Ngoga initially garnered 35 votes – falling short of the threshold after lawmakers from Burundi and Tanzania boycotted the voting.

A second round of voting was called by the Eala Clerk, Kenneth Mandete, and this time, Ngoga collected 33 votes from Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya and South Sudan MPs to be declared winner.

In the second round of voting, a simple majority is enough to win, according to House rules.