Eala set to debate human trafficking Bill in Zanzibar

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. A bill aimed to develop measures that will counter and prevent human trafficking will be tabled before the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) scheduled to start its session in Zanzibar tomorrow.

The EAC Counter-Trafficking in Persons Bill, 2016 will provide a legal framework, develop common strategies and programmes to the prevention of trafficking in persons and the perpetrators of such actions, a senior public relations officer with Eala, Mr Bobi Odiko, said in a statement yesterday.

The Bill is coming up for debate at a time when the East African region and the globe are reeling from major effects of counter-trafficking in persons. There is a high human trafficking between the Horn of Africa and southern Africa as recently seen with the steady flow of migrants from Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia to South Africa through Kenya and Tanzania.

Recently Tanzania pleaded for funds from the European Union (EU) to facilitate repatriation of 500 illegal immigrants from Ethiopia stranded in the country. During a regional meeting in August this year, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) announced that it was upbeat to break the cycle of irregular, detention and deportation.

“We believe that a comprehensive and multi-faceted approach is needed which includes prevention, response and post-response actions to combat irregular migration though the migration flows were complex in nature and constantly changing,” said the IOM’s chief of Mission, Dr Qasim Sufi, during the meeting.

Mr Odiko said the EAC Counter-Trafficking in Persons Bill, 2016 set for tabling before the House is to further develop partnerships for cooperation in counter trafficking in persons and provision for protection mechanisms and services for persons.

Other bills which will be tabled during the two-week session, the second to be held in the Isles in Eala’s 15 year history, are the EAC Polythene Materials Control Bill, 2016 and the EAC Gender Equality and Development Bill, 2016.