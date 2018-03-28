Eala wants end to refugee crisis

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) has called on the international community to find a lasting solution to migration and refugee crises.

“While we must work together to address how to manage challenges of refugees, we need to work even harder to address the causes,” said the Eala Speaker, Mr Martin Ngoga.

He suggested evidence-based policy solutions when addressing the 138th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), a global body of parliamentarians, in Geneva on Monday.

The lawmaker pleaded with the governments across the world to increase their efforts in addressing the challenge of migration in the wake of global refugee crisis.

“Policy makers are not short of evidence and justification to attend to these problems with the attention it deserves,” he said, according to a dispatch to The Citizen. Mr Ngoga, an Eala member from Rwanda, narrated before the delegates how he was born to a refugee family and grew up for 27 years in that status.

He urged parliaments to enact relevant pieces of legislation that would protect society, enhance peace and security and address existing inequalities.

The Speaker reiterated that legislatures should allocate more resources in national budgets in order to hold executives accountable.

“I am also of the view that IPU should strive for better governance and the creation and spread of equal opportunities to reach those who deserve the same,” he said. The week long Assembly is being attended by more than 740 MPs, including 65 Speakers of parliament and 216 women parliamentarians from across the world.

The Speakers and deputy Speakers from the National Assemblies of the EAC partner states were also in attendance with the exception of Tanzania.