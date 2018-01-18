By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. East African countries have been challenged to model on India in terms of its finance, energy and technologies in order to accelerate their economic growth.

Citizens of the member states should also strive to promote peace and democracy so that they would help improve development.

The minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Corporation, Dr Augustine Mahiga, made the remarks on Thursday, January 18, when he officially opened a two-day 2nd Indian’s Interface Conference with EAC and SADC countries.

Dr Mahiga said India has made a huge steps in development especially in areas of Information Communication and Technology (ICT).

“We, as Tanzania, are striving to industrialise our economy. India is one of the countries from which we can draw many lessons. Their economy is large, but it is through industrialistion that they have managed to be where they are today,” he observed.

He said the challenge did not only concern EAC state countries, but all those in the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) region as well.

For his part, Indian High Commissioner to Tanzania Sandeep Arya said the two countries have a long history together, saying this should be maintained.