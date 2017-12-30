Ecologists express concern over wildlife paths blockage

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa) ecologists say they are worried by the blockage of wildlife corridors linking the protected areas with the adjacent ecosystems.

They want the involvement of all stakeholders, including the local governments and the surrounding communities, in addressing the crisis.

“It is true the blockage of our only remaining wildlife corridor is a matter of concern,” lamented the head of conservation department at the Arusha National Park Ms Maria K. Saidia on Thursday.

She said the 322 square kilometre park near Arusha has only the Kisimiri route used by the animals to move to and from the adjacent nature reserves such as Mt. Kilimanjaro and the game-rich Longido and West Kilimanjaro plains.

The park, which is among the top five in revenue collection among the 16 such protected areas managed by Tanapa across the country, sits on one of the densely populated areas in Arusha region.

Similar fears were expressed by the officials of the Tarangire NP early this week who said a wildlife corridor which once linked it with Lake Manyara National Park, the Ngorongoro Conservation Area (NCA) and other areas has been effectively blocked.

In the past, the corridor stretched between Makuyuni Township in Monduli District Township and the Minjingu phosphate mines in Babati. It is now all but homesteads, cultivated areas and grazing land for large livestock herds.

At Lake Manyara NP, the problem has been encroachment by human settlements from the fast-growing Mto-wa-Mbu Township and settlements at Jangwani, the north-eastern side of the lake whose northern half is a protected area. A report seen by The Citizen said the wildlife corridors which once served as an ecological link between Lake Manyara, Tarangire NP and NCA have either been turned into human settlements or farms.

“This will in the long run turn the park into an island of its own and block not only the movement of animals in and out but also the transfer of animal and plant genes to other ecosystems in order to boost their ecological role,” it said.

In ecological context, this was dangerous as it can lead to the death of some animal species which cannot move out of the park in search of forage or for breeding while the population will dwindle as those which traditionally gain entry during some seasons are blocked.

Pendaeli J.Shafuri, an officer in charge of community outreach at the Arusha NP told The Citizen that in addressing the problem, the local people are being sensitized on the need to reduce pressure on the fragile ecology of the park.

“We will also assist the villagers in preparing appropriate land use plans friendly to being a neighbour to a protected area such as the national park”, he said.