Economists: Agriculture still driver of the economy

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Agriculture is still an important sector for growth of the country’s economy notwithstanding a slow growth, according to senior economists.

Speaking during a World Bank presentation on “The State of the Global Economy, Key Concerns and Implications for Africa,” held at the University of Dar es Salaam, they opined that trade policies have been adversely affecting the sector.



The sector, which contributes about 70 per cent of employment and a quarter of GDP, is currently growing at a rate of one to two per cent annually. This, according to them, has left farmers in the rural areas with little hope. They almost entirely depend on agriculture as their main economic activity.

Prof Andrew Temu, a retired lecturer at the Sokoine University of Agriculture (SUA) on agriculture trade policies, cited exports ban and lack of credits as major setbacks.

The retired academic cited the recent ban on grains exports to neighbouring countries denied farmers business opportunities and income. “We are currently in a difficult situation,” he said.

Former Permanent secretary in the ministry of Finance, Dr Servacius Likwelile said since the economic growth has stabilised, the agricultural sector should be given a priority to alleviate poverty.

“Growth needs to be meaningful in the fight against poverty,” he said. He also said the fall of lending to the private sector will affect investments significantly.

Prof Samwel Wangwe, who is the formers executive director of REPOA, an economic research think tank said for Tanzania to make a stride, the economy should be inclusive. According to him, transformation of the agricultural sector is also important in order to spur inclusive growth. For his part, the deputy governor of Economic and Financial Policies of the Bank of Tanzania, Dr Natu Mwamba, said in order to increase productivity, more emphasis should be put on health, education and water.