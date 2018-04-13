Economists’ analytical skills to be honed

By Mnaku Mbani @mnaku28 mmbani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Economists in Tanzania practicing in different sectors will have their analytical skills honed so as to cope with emerging needs of modern times.

This was said on Thursday by the president of the Economic Society of Tanzania (EST) Council, Prof Beno Ndulu, during the first council meeting held in Dar es Salaam.

The Society, which was re-launched on February 24, will be used as a focal point for economists from all sectors of the economy to discuss, learn and update about various economic issues and data.

Members of the Council include director of the Economic and Social Research Foundation (ESRF), the deputy central bank governor-economics, the deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning, the director general of Tanzania Investment Centre, heads of Economics department at the UDSM and Mzumbe University and Prof Samwel Wangwe who is an advisor to the Council. “As any other professions, economists must also be equipped with modern analytical skills,” he said on the sideline of the Council meeting.

He said the society is planning to organise seminars, conferences and workshops on domestic and international economics issues, targeting young economists and those working with both private and public sectors.

The aim of the activities will be to equip them with new analytical skills and consolidate their relationship as economists, as what is done by other professions. “We need people to know what really an economist is and recognise our contribution. We want to be part of the society,” Prof Ndulu said.

EST chief executive officer Blandina Kilama said the council meeting was aimed at drafting Society’s action plan. “We want to create activities that will help economists, especially those who are currently graduating and those who are working at the district levels,” Dr Kilama.

She said the main activities of the Society will be to improve economists’ analytical skills and to be updated with new economic statistics.