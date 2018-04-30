Economists caution over possible economic crisis

By Ludger Kasumuni @TheCitizenTZ lkasumuni@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian economists have cautioned the government to take appropriate measures in order to protect the country’s economy in case an economic crisis hits the world.

An American business magnate, Mr Bill Gates predicted recently that the world could be hit by a severe economic crunch in the near future.

Mr Gates said Americans should be prepared for another financial crisis, just like that of 2008, which may affect both developed and developing countries.

Commenting on the possible crisis, a senior lecture at the Mzumbe University Business School, Prof Honest Ngowi said the country had learnt a lot from the 2008 financial crunch that affected the entire world.

“I am currently binding my text book in which I have written about this matter. We should not take things for granted, we have to take foolproof measures to protect our economy. Enhancing productivity in all sectors is imperative,” said Prof Ngowi.

A Research on Poverty Alleviation (Repoa) researcher, Dr Abel Kinyondo also said although the global economic crisis had less damaging effects on the country’s economy compared to industrialised nations, there is a need to devise strategies that will help mitigate the impacts.

“Right now, we are facing some kind of economic crunch because the private sector continues getting weaker. I think we now need stimulus packages to revive the private sector,” said Dr Kinyondo.

According to him, the ongoing expansionary policy of the central bank is good, but warned that it should be accompanied with tax measures to encourage businesses in the private sector, which should play a leading role in development.

Mr Bill Gates believes that the world is improving and often cites the falling numbers of people living in extreme poverty as a clear evidence. Many economists consider the financial crisis of 2008 to be the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, which took place mostly during the 1930s.

Last Tuesday, the American magnate was quoted as saying that he was optimistic that a similar crisis will take place before long.

The 2008 crisis led to the Great Recession, which saw 8.8 million jobs lost. The net worth of households across the US fell by more than $19 trillion and the number of homeless families increased.