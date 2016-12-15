Economists want local investors empowered

By Haika Kimaro @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mtwara. Economists in the region have advised the government to support local businesspersons with sufficient capital to invest in sectors monopolised by foreign investors.

The experts gave the advice after they learnt that the benefits obtained from the country’s resources were sent outside to improe foreign economics.

This emerged on Monday at an economic symposium organised at the Stellah Maris University College based in the region.

The rector of the College, Dr Charles Kitima, explained that for a nation to have many rich people, everybody must produce wealth, saying, however, that most of Tanzanians spend six months in production but their needs last 12 months.

Dr Kitima explaned that Tanzanians were calling themselves poor not because they lacked wealth that could assure them a better tomorrow, but a true freedom economically and politically.

He explained, their political freedom would not be more secure, if without economic freedom. “We are supposed to think about the redemption of the freedom of the economy that could be owned by Tanzanians as for now foreign investors control wealthy and sensitive sectors,” he said, cautioning: “Once such foreign investors leave the country, we shall be walloping in extreme poverty. We need to have investors, who will leave with neither capital nor profit.”

Research on Poverty Alleviation (Repoa) Senior Researcher Dr Blandina Kilama said, “When we talk about growth, people must participate in various activities that bring about the economic growth.”

Mr Amani Shayo, Head of St Augustine University’s Faculty of Economy, blamed poor cash flow in the economy on ineffective policies.