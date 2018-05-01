Editors forum, UN strike deal

Morogoro. The United Nations and the Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) have signed an agreement, which will boost communication and advocacy for implementation of the Global Goals in Tanzania.

The partnership between the UN and TEF has existed for five years or so with heads of UN agencies annually meeting with senior journalists and editors. The latest collaboration builds on this partnership with a focus to training journalists at the grassroots on reporting for development in the context of the Global Goals implementation through the National Five-Year Development Plan and UN Development Assistance Plan (UNDAP II).